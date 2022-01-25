PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $493,968.25 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.