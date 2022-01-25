Polker Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Polker has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $651,022.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

