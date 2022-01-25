Polytrade (TRADE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $576,852.00

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Polytrade has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Polytrade has a market cap of $4.49 million and $576,852.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,091 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.