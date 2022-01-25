Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.85. Pool reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

