Poolz Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $970,363.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00012713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $970,363.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.62 or 0.06599050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,398.03 or 1.00012688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.