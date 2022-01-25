Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 62,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,217,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,647 shares of company stock worth $3,167,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

