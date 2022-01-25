Portion (PRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $660.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $660.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006552 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

