Portland General Electric to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.