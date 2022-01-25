PotCoin Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,611.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.77 or 0.06605284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00291370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.03 or 0.00785046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00065535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00388713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00244393 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,263,333 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

