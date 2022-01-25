Power Index Pool Token Hits One Day Volume of $319.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $373,308.86 and approximately $319.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

