Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

