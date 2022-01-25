PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

