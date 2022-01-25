PPG Industries’ (PPG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

PPG Industries stock opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

