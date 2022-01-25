Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 7.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The firm has a market cap of $605.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
