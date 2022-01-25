Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 7.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 1,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market cap of $605.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

