Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY22 guidance at $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.560-$2.660 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

