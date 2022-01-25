Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.45

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.45 and traded as low as C$115.11. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 80,685 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 42.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5935604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

