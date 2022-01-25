Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 106,621 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 106,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $214,308.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

