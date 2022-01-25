Presearch (PRE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00290707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

