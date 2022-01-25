Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.26. 188,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,305. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.93.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

