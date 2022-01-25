Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

NYSE AVLR opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.