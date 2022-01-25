Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,574 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Silvergate Capital worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 44.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $6,022,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.