Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,440 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

