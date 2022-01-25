Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Kraton worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

KRA stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.