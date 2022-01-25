Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,611,000 after buying an additional 195,644 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 169,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.