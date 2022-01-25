Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

