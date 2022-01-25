Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of BigCommerce worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

