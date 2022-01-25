Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

