Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of APA worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

