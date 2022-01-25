Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.