Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

