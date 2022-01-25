Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Meritor worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Meritor by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

