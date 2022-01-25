Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.