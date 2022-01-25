Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Core Laboratories worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

