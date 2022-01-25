Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -250.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.