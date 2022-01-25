Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Materion worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

