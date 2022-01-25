Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

