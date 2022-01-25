Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novavax worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,391 shares of company stock worth $14,408,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

