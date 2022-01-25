Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Veritiv worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 18.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.