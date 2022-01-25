Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Tivity Health worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

