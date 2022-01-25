Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

