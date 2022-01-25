Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,933 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Getty Realty worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

