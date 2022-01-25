Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,611 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of Tutor Perini worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.