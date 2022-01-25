Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,753 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

