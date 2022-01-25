Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,221 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Buckle worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BKE stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

