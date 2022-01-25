Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2,948.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,099 shares of company stock worth $8,551,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 291.13, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

