Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Joint worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.01 million, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

