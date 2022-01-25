Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Customers Bancorp worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.07). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

