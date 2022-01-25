Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Harsco worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Harsco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.