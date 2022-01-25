Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Standex International worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 31.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Standex International by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXI stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

