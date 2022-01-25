Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,006 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of CNX Resources worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

